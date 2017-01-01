Obamagate is a New Watergate -- Mike Rivero

What Really Happened: Michael Rivero (Mike Rivero) Thursday 3/30/17: (Commercial Free VIDEO)
Mike Rivero is the host of the What Really Happened radio shows on the
Republic Broadcasting Network and webmaster of whatreallyhappened.com,
now in its 22nd year. Both the radio show and website enjoy a large and
growing global audience. He is a frequent guest on talk-radio and has
appeared in television programs such as History Channel’s “America’s
Book of Secrets.”
Mike Rivero’s background is as eclectic as his
radio show and website. Formerly with NASA, Mike transitioned his image
processing skills (along with a brief stint as a child actor) into the
then-new computer animation field, starting with award winning
commercials, then working on films such as “Star Trek”, “The Day After
Tomorrow”, and later supervising visual effects on “Brainscan”, “LOST”,
and “Hawaii Five-0”. Mike Rivero has taken a sabbatical from film work
to focus all his efforts on peace activism.
Mike Rivero’s foray
into blogging began before the word was even invented, and happened
almost by accident when he spotted a suspicious photograph being
broadcast on ABC news in 1994 related to the murder of White House
Deputy Counsel Vincent Foster.Since that abrupt beginning, What Really
Happened, both website and radio show, has expanded to cover diverse
topics including the assassinations, the accidental shoot-down of TWA
800, election fraud, health issues, Saddam’s non-existent nuclear
weapons, 9-11, the economy, and the ongoing propaganda used to trick the
American people into wars of conquest in Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen,
Libya, and other nations.
Mike Rivero currently resides in Hawaii
with his wife Claire, who is a composer, choir conductor, and creates
much of theme music used on the What Really Happened radio show, as well
as occasionally participating as a commentator.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment