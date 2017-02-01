Nomi Prins Explains The Central Bankers' Game of Thrones

Today James talks to Nomi Prins, author of books like All The Presidents Bankers, about her recent article "The Central Bank Power Shift from West to East, Game of Thrones Style." We talk about the changing economic and monetary landscape and how the locus of central bank power is shifting to the East, with players like the People's Bank of China gaining in prominence and former US/EU lapdogs like the IMF becoming brokers for these new power players in the new world financial order.
Nomi Prins is a renowned journalist, author and speaker. Her latest book, All the Presidents' Bankers, is a groundbreaking narrative that has received rave reviews, about the relationships of presidents to key bankers over the past century and how they impacted policy. Her other books include, Black Tuesday, a historical novel about the 1929 Crash, and the hard-hitting expose, It Takes a Pillage: Behind the Bonuses, Bailouts, and Backroom Deals from Washington to Wall Street. She is also the author of Other People’s Money: The Corporate Mugging of America which was chosen as a Best Book of 2004 by The Economist, Barron's and The Library Journal, and the book, Jacked.
She is a frequent commentator for a diverse spectrum of TV and radio programs including for the BBC, RtTV, CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, CSPAN, Democracy Now, Fox, NPR and PBS. She has featured in numerous documentaries alongside other globally prominent thought-leaders.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment