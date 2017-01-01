Nigel Farage on London Attack - Europeans Losing Patience
BREAKING : Nigel Farage - Europeans Losing Patience With Unchecked Immigration From WAR ZONES
The corruption and blatant disregard for the citizens of all nations by their leaders must come to an end by vote or force, and those behind the faces of power need to be treated like the criminals they are. The cultural Marxism needs to be destroyed along with all it espouses and those who push its agenda. It's time to call bullshit on every nation and government playing both sides of the issues in view of the world.
