Mystery Of #Trump 's Strange Reversals Solved!
Jeff Rense & David John Oates - Big Mystery Of Trump's Strange Reversals Solved!
As many of you heard, President Trump's Reversals from his speech to Congress were surprisingly full of incongruence. From a man who has always been sparklingly congruent,this came as quite a shock to David Oates and most of the listening audience. Almost immediately after the program, David went to work further evaluating the reversals. Following a couple of breakthroughs that didn't seem to make sense, Oates discovered that virtually the entire set of reversals from the speech to Congress, WERE, in fact, completely logical and formed a shocking narrative from his subconscious mind. Don't miss this stunning peak inside the mind of Donald Trump.
