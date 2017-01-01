Michael Savage – The Neocons are Trump’s greatest Threat
Conservative talk radio show host and author Michael Savage joins Larry King with his prediction for the GOP healthcare bill. Savage also explains why he believes House Speaker Paul Ryan and neoconservatives are the greatest threat to Donald Trump's presidency, and why, he says, Steve Bannon 'misled' the president.
