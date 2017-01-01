Michael Savage : Maxine Waters is a Communist Traitor

The Savage Nation with Michael Savage - March 28 2017 [HOUR 1]
the enemy within lists politicians who are aligned with communist party, socialist party and the brotherhood. predominantly Democrats and that means Maxine Watters is on the list.
Maxine Waters is using Trump to be famous. I DID NOT know who she was until after Donald Trump.
