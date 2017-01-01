Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Michael Savage : Maxine Waters is a Communist Traitor

The Savage Nation with Michael Savage - March 28 2017 [HOUR 1]
the enemy within lists politicians who are aligned with communist party, socialist party and the brotherhood. predominantly Democrats and that means Maxine Watters is on the list.﻿
Maxine Waters is using Trump to be famous. I DID NOT know who she was until after Donald Trump.﻿













The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
