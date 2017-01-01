GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Michael Savage Assaulted By Anti Trump Lunatics
Assault is assault, whether left, right, young, old, black, white, Christian, Muslim, Gay, or Hippie. Politics are irrelevant.
Nothing will come of this. Once again the left has attacked one of our own, continuously attack the POTUS on a daily basis, and Obama and the sitting political class are blatantly breaking the rules and nothing happens. Wikileaks drops information enough for indictment but no one does anything. The Left is winning folks, I'm numb to it already. I don't watch TV anymore nor do I attend movies. I just educate myself, keep my guns close, prepare for the worse and hope for the best.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment