Max Blumenthal : Israel in de facto coalition with Al-Qaeda & ISIS

Tensions are escalating between Israel and Syria, after an incident on Thursday when Syrian forces, claiming that their military positions were under attack, retaliated by shooting down an Israeli jet. Israel has carried out dozens of airstrikes in Syria, reportedly to prevent weapons from falling into terrorist hands. Author and journalist Max Blumenthal joins RT America's Simone Del Rosario to offer his insights.
