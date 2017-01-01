London Terrorist Attack: The Aftermath
On March 22nd, 2017 at approximately 2:40pm, a suspect driving a Hyundai i40 crossing Westminster Bridge in London, England, plowed into and through a crowd of pedestrians near the Houses of Parliament. The “middle-aged and Asian” attacker then entered the grounds of Parliament, where the suspect fatally stabbed an unarmed police officer before being shot multiple times by armed guards. The attacker was taken from the scene to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
Reports indicate that 4 people are dead including Police Officer Keith Palmer, an American male, a female school teacher and the terrorist, while 29 were injured and seven remain in critical condition. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Dylan Dog
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment