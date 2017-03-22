London False Flag Terror Attack -- 22 March 2017 ?!

Story links: 'Two attackers' leave four dead, including a policeman, and 20 injured in London: Terrorists mow down pedestrians before one killer is shot attacking cops in UK Parliament grounds
FOUR people are dead - including police officer and terrorist - and 20 more injured - after killer mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before killer is shot attacking police in Parliament grounds
Four-wheel drive was driven over Westminster Bridge knocking down pedestrians this afternoon
Victims were said to have been left scattered in the road, with one woman knocked into the River Thames
Emergency services treated at least 20 injured people on the bridge, with one woman dead under a bus
'Asian' knifeman got into the grounds of Parliament where he stabbed and killed a police officer
The 'middle-aged' attacker was then shot by armed officers and died after being taken to hospital
Parliament was suspended and the Prime Minister was rushed from the scene in her official car
