LIVE STREAM: President Donald #Trump Administration to Reveal Revised TRAVEL BAN New Executive Order

Trump's new travel ban executive order
The Trump administration plans to roll out its revised travel ban Monday, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said in an interview
BREAKING NEWS: TRUMP SIGNS NEW EXECUTIVE ORDER ON IMMIGRATION Jeff Sessions
Americans sharply divided along partisan lines over travel ban
There are a number of things that are different in this version of the travel ban, compared to the one that was signed on Jan. 27. Here are some of the differences noted by Conway:
It will go into effect on Mar. 16, 10 days from signing, as opposed to immediately;
This travel ban will not apply to Iraq, based on its enhanced screening and reporting measures, Conway said. That would leave six countries from which individuals will be banned for 90 days, if there are no other changes to the countries listed: Iran, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
Syrian refugees will be treated the same way as other refugees. The original executive order banned Syrian refugees indefinitely and paused other refugees for 120 days.
The administration has repeatedly pushed back the signing as it has worked to better coordinate with the agencies that it will need to implement the ban. The new order has been in the works since shortly after a federal court blocked Trump’s initial effort.
Trump administration officials have said the new order aims to overcome the legal challenges to the first. Its goal will be the same: keep would-be terrorists out of the United States while the government reviews the vetting system for refugees and visa applicants from certain parts of the world.
The new version is also expected to remove language that would give priority to religious minorities. Critics had accused the administration of adding such language to help Christians get into the United States while excluding Muslims.
