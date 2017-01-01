LIVE STREAM: Donald Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer Press Briefing Conference 3/31/2017 LIVE TRUMP
LIVE STREAM: Donald Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer Press Briefing Conference 3/31/2017 LIVE TRUMP
Earlier:
President Donald Trump Announcement with the National Association of Manufacturers LIVE
Hillary Clinton delivers remarks at Georgetown University NATO Sec'y General Stoltenberg holds news conference in Brussels
Soon: AG Jeff Sessions talks violent crime with St. Louis law enforcement
LIVE Senate Intelligence Committee on Russian Interference in 2016 Election Hacking Putin
Senate Intelligence Committee on Russian interference in 2016 election LIVE PUTIN Hearing on Russian Interference in the US 2016 Election Russia Hacking Russian Propaganda
Marco Rubio, Cardin attend Atlantic Council event on human rights in Russia 3/30/2017 Vladimir Putin Hacked
Russian President Vladimir Kara-Murza Senate committee holds first Trump-Russia hearing. Ivanka Trump officially takes job as father's AIDS. Speaker Ryan: I worry Trump may work with Dems to change Obamacare, not repeal it. House intel. CMTE. pauses probe as questions loom over chair. Trump looking to Dems to help push new health bill. Putin denies Russian interference in U.S. election
1:30 PM EDT
Neil Gorsuch
President Donald Trump will start his day, as usual, by receiving the presidential daily briefing by the intelligence community.
Mid-day, the president will meet with his treasury secretary and have lunch with members of congress to discuss opioid abuse.
The president will meet with the Prime Minister of Denmark Lokke Rasmussen Judge extends ban on Trump’s travel order
Sen. Rubio (R-Fla.) and Sen. Cardin (D-Md.) attend Atlantic Council event on human rights in Russia House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on eminent domain Putins Russia russian hacking election
Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination confirmation hearing
hearings
Secretary Rex Tillerson Turkish FM Cavusoglu Hold News Press Conference 3/30/2017 TRUMP Election Hacking Putin
Press Briefing with Press Secretary Sean Spicer
The White House
Melania Trump Live Speech at 2017 Int'l Women of Courage Award 3/29/2017
Donald Trump Press Secretary
Mike Pence, Scott Pruitt Speech at Donald Trump Energy
TRUMP SCHEDULE
Thursday, March 30, 2017
10:30 am || Receives his daily intelligence briefing
11:00 am || Meets with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin
Noon || Hosts a legislative affairs strategy lunch on opioid and drug abuse
3:00 pm || Meets with Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen of Denmark
All times Eastern
White House briefing at 1:30 pm
Trump Secretary Sean Spicer Press Briefing JEFF SESSIONS IMMIGRATION & JARED KUSHNER, NUNES RUSSIA, Donald Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer Press Briefing Conference 3/27/2017 n nunes russia
Lunch will be with Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin.
The president tweeted Friday that "After seven horrible years of ObamaCare (skyrocketing premiums & deductibles, bad healthcare)
Supreme Court nominee unscathed facing last day of hearings
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SPEECH & PRESS CONFERENCE
We Bring You All The Latest News & Politics. Also We Show all President Donald Trump Press Conference, Speeches, Events. Including Sean Spicer Press Briefing From The White House. All Of This You Can Watch At Our LIVE STREAM Right Here! Watch Debates From The Senate Floor, Enjoy Our Chat! We Got Full Speeces In HD. Take A Look At Our Great Playlists! We Wish You A Great Time At Our Channel!
ENP
The Footage We Use Is Owned By Our Government Which Falls Under Public Domain.
No copyright intended. All content used in adherence to Fair Use copyright law.
About the Video / Community Guidelines
This footage is NOT intended to be violent or glorify violence in any way. We are sharing the footage STRICTLY for the purposes of news reporting and educating.
Please See The Copyright Laws Below :
Copyright Law 105. Subject matter of copyright: United States Government works Copyright protection under this title is not available for any work of the United States Government, but the United States Government is not precluded from receiving and holding copyrights transferred to it by assignment, bequest, or otherwise.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Rep. Devin Nunes is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee
The ranking member of the committee called on Nunes to recuse himself from a Russia investigation
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment