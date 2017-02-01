GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Live Stream - Barrack #Obama WIRETAPPED Donald Trump's Phones In #Trump Tower!
“How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!” — President Trump, tweet, March 4, 2017 “Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling.” — White House press secretary Sean Spicer, statement, March 5 President Trump’s explosive allegation that former president Barack Obama wiretapped him is based on — what?
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
