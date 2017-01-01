Joseph Stiglitz: Investments in Politics Pay Off Very Well for The Corporations

Joseph Stiglitz: The Corporations Have No Citizenship and Pay No Taxes
How is it possible that corporations are able to avoid paying taxes?
What does that say about the civic responsibility of these companies?
Joseph E. Stiglitz, former Chief Economist of the World Bank and founder
of the Initiative for Policy Dialogue, has some clear words about
what's wrong in economics and politics today.Professor Stiglitz
discusses the developed world's management of the global financial crisis and growing inequality with ANU PhD candidate Belinda Thompson. He focuses on the importance of education and the value of income contingent loans.
Professor Stiglitz is widely recognised as one of the world's leading and influential economists. He is University Professor at Columbia University in New York, having previously taught at Oxford, Yale, MIT, Stanford, and Princeton.
In 2001, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics for his analyses of markets with asymmetric information, and he was a lead author of the 1995 Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize.
In 2011, Time named Professor Stiglitz one of the 100 most influential people in the world. He is now serving as President of the International Economic Association.
Belinda Thompson is a PhD candidate with the Menzies Centre for Health Policy at ANU. Belinda holds a BA with 1st Class Honours and a Master of Arts from Deakin University. She was recently successful in obtaining an Australian Postgraduate Award.
Belinda is a communications specialist who has worked with several health-related NGOs. Her specific interest in hospitals developed while she was Director of Corporate Affairs for the Hospital of Hope Timor-Leste. She has worked in Thailand and Bangladesh with The Alliance for Safe Children and was the National Communications Manager for the Royal Life Saving Society Australia.
Her thesis will explore the operation of non-government, not-for-profit hospitals and large-scale clinics in developing countries. Her aim is that this research will have a tangible, practical impact on this area of health policy. This aligns with the Menzies Centre for Health Policy vision that Australia and our neighbouring regions have health policies and systems that aim to deliver safe, high quality health care that is sustainable in the long term.
