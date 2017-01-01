GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Jordan Maxwell | Donald #Trump The Freemason Was Selected Not Elected #donaldtrump

 Everybody knows Trump is not perfect - but he was the only chance to stop the preferred globalist candidate that was Hillary Clinton. It was at the least a chance to slow down the globalist agendas﻿




 Jordan is an encyclopaedic wealth of knowledge who'll be sorely missed when he moves up the chain. If you're hearing some do his stuff again it's down to the interviewer to ask fresh questions but also a sign of Jordan's success in getting his knowledge into the world. On the flip side, how many people will know when you pop off the planet? Have some respect.﻿























The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)