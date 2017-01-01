John Stossel - Walmart and the Poor

Author Michael Strong joins John to talk about the effects on the poor by free markets in general and Walmart in particular.
Note that this is exactly how you solve the healthcare issue as well.
Insurance companies are killing the opportunities for heath care to
become cheaper and more accessible.
