GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
John McAfee Exposes The "Russians hacked the election" Conspiracy Theory
Anti-virus pioneer John McAfee explains the implications of Vault7 exposing the "Russians hacked the election" conspiracy theory being pushed by the FBI and the cyber-INSECURITY created & maintained by the CIA
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Dylan Dog
Labels: John McAfee
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment