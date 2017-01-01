GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Joel Skousen WARNING : China Will Invade Japan To Start WW3 !
Joel Skousen is the publisher of the World Affairs Brief, a weekly news analysis service found at worldaffairsbrief.com. Mr. Skousen is a political scientist by training and speaks multiple foreign languages which he uses in accessing information here and abroad. He specializes in helping readers understand the hidden agenda of those that secretly control both political parties and the US government. He also has a second career as the Chief Designer at The Secure Home Design Group which specializes in helping people design and implement high security residences and retreats. He has written several books in that field of security architecture: Strategic Relocation--North American Guide to Safe Places, The Secure Home, and How to Implement a High Security Shelter in the Home. Joel was a fighter pilot for the Marine Corps during the Vietnam era.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
