Jim Rogers #Trump is Going to be a Disaster for America - we're all going to go Bankrupt
Donald Trump’s victory in the US Presidential election is a ‘disaster’ which will render all market participants bankrupt, veteran investor Jim Rogers has said.
‘I expected him to win and my view was if he wins, it is going to rattle people, scare people, because he talks about trade wars. What he does, if he does what he says, is going to be a disaster and we are all going to go bankrupt. Trade wars throughout history are serious problems.’
