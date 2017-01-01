Jim Rogers : #Trump duped too many Americans

Jim Rogers On Trump, Economic Collapse, Gold/Siliver, US Dollars & China
“There is a lot of optimism,” said Jim Rogers, chairman of Rogers Holdings. “People are focusing on the good stuff when it comes to [Donald] Trump,” he said. But there is no telling what Trump will do once in office and that unknown bothers Rodgers the most. “He very much wants a trade war. And if that happens, sell everything,” Rogers added
