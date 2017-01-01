Jim Rogers : The Dollar Is Going To Have A Lot Of Problems

1. What comes to mind when he hears the words "Rethinking the Dollar"?
2. Why is it important for citizens to learn about monetary and financial matters today?
3. What would the Jim Rogers "Global State of the Economy Address" entail and why?
4.What are his thoughts on Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States?
5. What concerns him the most heading into 2017?
6. What's the chance of the FED raising interest rates in December?
7. What his thoughts are the banking problems in Europe?
8. Why the selloff of U.S. Treasures at a recording setting pace?
9. What are his thoughts on the future of the dollar in the days ahead?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment