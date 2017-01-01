Jerome Corsi on #WikiLeaks, #Vault7 & The Rogue #CIA

Did Obama illegally spy on Trump during the Presidential campaign? Darrin McBreen talks to Dr. Jerome Corsi about the latest revelations that the CIA and Barack Obama teamed up to frame Russia and Donald Trump for rigging the U.S. election. Plus WikiLeaks gets hit by a cyber attack during a scheduled Vault 7 press conference.
