James O'Keefe and Stefan Molyneux | Speaking Truth To Power
The investigative journalism of James O’Keefe and Project Veritas has rippled through the halls of power, exposing corruption, dishonesty and fraud. James O’Keefe joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss his evolution as a journalist, being significantly influenced by Andrew Breitbart, what his undercover work reveals about the mainstream media, how his values influence his decisions, when people are more afraid of social ostracism than death and his recent teachers union expose.
James O’Keefe is an award-winning journalist and the founder and President of both Project Veritas and Project Veritas Action, non-profit organizations dedicated to investigating corruption, dishonesty, waste and fraud in both public and private institutions. O’Keefe is also the author of the New York Times bestseller “Breakthrough: Our Guerilla War to Expose Fraud and Save Democracy.”
