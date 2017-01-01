GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
HUGE BREAKING NEWS | Dennis Kucinich : I was wiretapped too in 2011
Kucinich called it a “brave new world” and said that no one would be surprised if Donald Trump was wiretapped. “I learned about it two years after I left office,” Kucinich said. “Members of Congress ought to be aware that my experience was that my phone wasn’t safe in a Congressional office. Now, if they can do that to a member of Congress, they can certainly do it to a presidential candidate and they can do it to private citizens as well. Hello, America.” “When the president raised the question of wiretapping on his phones in Trump Tower, he was challenged to prove that such a thing could happen. It happened to me,” Kucinich also said.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Labels: Dennis Kucinich
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment