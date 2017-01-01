GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
How to Prepare for The Economic Collapse and Save America
Mall owners are in a rush to get out. Caterpillar posts 49 consecutive months of declining sales. China, Mexico and other countries do not like the new trade proposal. Mexico warns it might leave NAFTA if red line is crossed. Real interest rates cannot go back to normal, if so the people will immediately feel the pain. White House is looking to push an Audit on the Federal Reserve and make it more transparent. Take away from Davos, welfare and war.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
Labels: The Economic Collapse
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment