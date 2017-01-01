How Did Obama Tap #Trump ?

Three separate intelligence sources believe that former President Obama veered ‘outside the chain of command’ and employed British surveillance agents to conduct surveillance on Donald Trump’s team prior to the election, according to a legal analyst.
Plus, How Pokémon Go is helping build a better Prison Planet.
