HISTORIC: President Trump Signs Executive Orders Regarding Trade TPP IS GONE withdraws

President Donald Trump will start his day, as usual, by receiving the presidential daily briefing by the intelligence community.
Mid-day, the president will meet with his treasury secretary and have lunch with members of congress to discuss opioid abuse.
The president will meet with the Prime Minister of Denmark Lokke Rasmussen Judge extends ban on Trump’s travel order
Sen.
Rubio (R-Fla.) and Sen. Cardin (D-Md.) attend Atlantic Council event on
human rights in Russia House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on eminent
domain Putins Russia russian hacking election
LIVE STREAM: President Donald Trump Signs Executive Orders Regarding Trade TPP is gone
Donald Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer Press Briefing Conference 3/31/2017 LIVE TRUMP
LIVE STREAM: President Donald Trump Announcement with the National Association of Manufacturers LIVE
Hillary Clinton delivers remarks at Georgetown University NATO Sec'y General Stoltenberg holds news conference in Brussels
Ealier:
LIVE STREAM: Senate Intelligence Committee on Russian Interference in 2016 Election Hacking Putin
Senate
Intelligence Committee on Russian interference in 2016 election LIVE
PUTIN Hearing on Russian Interference in the US 2016 Election Russia
Hacking Russian Propaganda
Ealier:
Marco Rubio, Cardin attend Atlantic Council event on human rights in Russia 3/30/2017 Vladimir Putin Hacked
Russian
President Vladimir Kara-Murza Senate committee holds first Trump-Russia
hearing. Ivanka Trump officially takes job as father's AIDS. Speaker
Ryan: I worry Trump may work with Dems to change Obamacare, not repeal
it. House intel. CMTE. pauses probe as questions loom over chair. Trump
looking to Dems to help push new health bill. Putin denies Russian
interference in U.S. election
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment