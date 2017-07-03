GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
HERE IT IS!! List Of People Obama Illegally Wiretapped REVEALED! Trump Was Right!
Trump is going after Obama for illegally wiretapping Trump tower while he was campaigning, but this is not the first time Obama has made such a sleazy move.
WIKILEAKS revealed a list of almost dozen people who were victims of Obama’s lawless wiretapping.
The US National Security Agency bugged a private climate change strategy meeting; between UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.
Obama bugged Chief of Staff of UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for long term interception targetting his Swiss phone.
Obama singled out the Director of the Rules Division of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Johann Human, and targetted his Swiss phone for long term interception.
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
