GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Harry Dent final Warning : Coma Economy Coming to America
Harry Dent : Bestselling Author and Renowned Economic Forecaster Harry S. Dent, Jr., has observed economic trends for decades. As he first demonstrated in his bestselling The Great Boom Ahead, he has developed analytical techniques that allow him to predict the impact they will have. His most recent book entitled The Great Depression Ahead explains "The Perfect Storm" as peak oil prices collide with peaking generational spending trends by 2010. More importantly, he shows how the economy’s life cycle will affect life, business, and investment strategies throughout a person’s lifetime, including career opportunities and children’s educational costs. Dent delivers customized presentations that address what these aspects of the economy mean for each specific audience and what solutions are available for a better road ahead. Harry S. Dent, Jr. is the founder and President of the H. S. Foundation whose mission is “Helping People Understand Change”. Using exciting new research, developed from years of hands-on business experience, Mr. Dent offers a refreshingly positive and understandable view of the future. In his book The Great Boom Ahead, published in 1992, Mr. Dent stood virtually alone in accurately forecasting the unanticipated “Boom” of the 1990s. Today he continues to educate audiences about his predictions for the next and possibly last great bull market run into 2005-2009. Since 1992 he has authored two consecutive best sellers The Roaring 2000s and The Roaring 2000s Investor (Simon and Schuster). In his latest book The Next Great Bubble Boom, Harry Dent offers a comprehensive forecast for the next two decades and explains how fundamental trends suggest that we will see another strong economic decade and how anyone can profit. Harry Dent also publishes the H. S. Dent Forecast newsletter. Mr. Dent received his MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar and was elected to the Century Club for leadership excellence. Since 1988 he has been speaking to executives around the world. He has appeared on “Good Morning America”, PBS, CNBC, CNN/FN, and has been featured in Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Entrepreneur, Fortune, Success, US News and World Report, Business Week, The Wall Street Journal, American Demographics and Omni. While at Bain & Company Harry Dent worked as a consultant with several Fortune 100 companies. He has been CEO of several entrepreneurial growth companies. Harry Dent is an investment strategist and Managing Director of H.S. Dent Advisors, which acts as a sub-advisor to The AIM/Dent Demographic Trends Fund and as a consultant to The Van Kampen Funds Dent Global Demographics Unit Investment Trust. Harry Dent also provides tactical allocation advice on mutual funds to various investment firms.
