Glenn Greenwald on Eichenwald, #Wikileaks, #Russia, #Clinton and #Trump

The guys at Unanimous Dissent interview Glenn Greenwald about how Kurt Eichenwald is being intellectually dishonest in his reporting on a Russian/Wikileak connection. Also discusses the election and the Democrats decent into conservatism and neo-McCarthyism.
The latest news coming out of John Podesta’s emails, courtesy of
Wikileaks, including revelations that could harm the Clinton campaign if
it wasn’t running against the complete disaster that is the Trump
campaign.
Then, we have a special extended interview with Pulitzer
Prize winning journalist, Intercept Co-founding Editor and known dog
owner, Glenn Greenwald. The two Sams and Glenn chat about the election,
foreign policy, the state of journalism and how we proceed in 2017, when
this nightmare ends and the nightmares of tomorrow approach.
Broadcasted from the Radio Sputnik studios in Washington, DC.
