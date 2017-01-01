GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Gerald Celente : #Trump's trade Wars will lead to Hot Wars
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the allegedly ‘hard choices’ in resolving America’s problem providing health care. In the second half, Max talks to trends forecaster, Gerald Celente of TrendsResearch.com, about the Fed’s interest rate hike and whether or not Trump’s threatened trade wars will lead to hot wars.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
Labels: Gerald Celente
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment