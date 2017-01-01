Gerald Celente : #Trump played his own game and you can too
Gerald Celente tried to explain to the viewers how the state of the nation is heading as we go forward under Trump. His recommendation, play the Trump card.
He then goes on during this interview to break down the fake news and the fake media that is now everywhere in our culture. What is the cause of it, what is the solution? Learn more now and as always, enjoy.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment