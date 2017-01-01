Gerald Celente - #Trump betrayed US

Gerald Celente - Mad As Hell !
Clip from March 09, 2017 - guest Gerald Celente on the Jeff Rense Program.
Trump is part of the establishment he has never been san outsider. Trump has been working with all these guys all through his lifetime, you don't get to that position unless your a part of it. All this is an act just like wrestling they put on a good show but already know the outcome
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment