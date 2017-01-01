Gerald Celente : This is Why Trump Disappointed Me

Celente is Right , Why in the hell would Trump increase military spending by $54 billion when he knows 50% is used for overt/covert dirty CIA operations. 'To maintain the over 800 US Military Bases spread throughout 70 Countries using over 50,000 troops cost $100 Billion Dollars. This doesn’t cover the cost of war itself in every country that the US Govt. has started. That number is well over 1 Trillion dollars.' – (now Trump’s adds $54 Billion to this when everybody knows full well that our military bases are used for nothing other than gun & drug running, child & organ trafficking. My God, it doesn't get more corrupt than this.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
