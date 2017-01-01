GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Gerald Celente on #Donaldtrump, Finance and The economy
Gerald Celente Latest - Fed Raises Rates, Markets Stay Calm
Trends This Week: The election of President Donald Trump has left fear in the minds of many, causing millennials to flock to their “safe spaces” as universities blame the President for their rising suicide rates. Meanwhile, propaganda against Russia continues to grow and war in the Middle East continues to escalate.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Labels: Gerald Celente
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment