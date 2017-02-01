GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Gerald Celente - New Megatrends in the Era of #Trump
From 2010-2015 the DOW JONES went from 10428 to 17823. The DEBT in 2010 was at 12 Trillion! The DEBT in 2015 was at 18 Trillion! Oil price per barrel in 2010 $79! Oil price per barrel in 2015 $54! Reverse the oil price trend back to 2010 and it peak several times over $100! We should be in an oil crisis by the end of the year! March 2017 Iran to stop using the $$$ US Dollar!!!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment