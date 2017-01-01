Gerald Celente : America in Decline. Prepare Yourself Accordingly

Many economists have discussed the impending economic collapse of the United States for years - but why hasn't it happened yet? Were they wrong - or is there something else going on? Stefan Molyneux and Gerald Celente discuss the dangers of the current economic system, who's really running the show, the disastrous military blow-back and the impact of never-ending war on a worldwide stage.
