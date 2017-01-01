Game Over -- The End Of David Rockefeller Depopulation Experiment
Anonymous The End Of David Rockefeller Depopulation Experiment
This is the latest anonymous message for 2017. Anonymous vs David Rockefeller and the new world order depopulation plans. Anonymous troll David Rockefeller and send him a powerful message.
This is a 2017 anonymous message to David Rockefeller. Will Donald Trump stop Rockefeller after 20 January? Will Donald Trump form an alliance with the Rockefeller family just as Hillary Clinton intended? Find out in this global 2017 anonymous update.
This video contains a strong anonymous message to David Rockefeller and his family. Rothschild you are next. The Rockefeller depopulation experiment exposed by anonymous!
David Rockefeller (born June 12, 1915) is a former American banker who served as chairman and chief executive of Chase Manhattan Corporation. He is the oldest living member of the Rockefeller family and family patriarch since July 2004. Rockefeller is also the only surviving child of John D. Rockefeller, Jr. and Abby Aldrich Rockefeller, and the only surviving grandchild of John D. Rockefeller and Laura Spelman Rockefeller.
History Repeats Itself x Anonymous 2017
