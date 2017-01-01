GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
G. Edward Griffin on The Inevitability of Economic Collapse
The Inevitability of Economic Collapse | G. Edward Griffin and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux and G. Edward Griffin look at the central banking scam, the crisis in Greece, the inevitability of economic collapse, the possible collapse of the Euro, widespread panic in the Eurozone, Gold as a historical store of financial value, the practical impossibility of solving the problems in Greece and fiat currency withdrawals.
