GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
G Edward Griffin Exclusive Interview fresh from the latest Global Warming Hoax conference in Phoenix
PREPARING TO REGULATE ALL HUMAN ACTIVITY (ENCORE) | G Edward Griffin
Despite the mainstream media, educational establishment, entertainment industry, governments, global powers, and scientific researchers seeming to close ranks claiming “97% consensus” on human-caused global warming, glaring conflicts of interest indicate massive collusion pointed at stripping away our individual liberties and our national sovereignty, with the ultimate objective of regulating ALL HUMAN ACTIVITY. If you haven’t felt it was time to wake up and stand up, and speak up before now, you owe it to yourself and your family to hear renowned researcher and author G Edward Griffin’s breaking report, fresh from the latest Global Warming Hoax conference in Phoenix, in this exclusive interview on Reluctant Preppers. Don’t miss this one!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
G Edward Griffin
