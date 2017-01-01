FUNNY : Trump Refuses to Shake Hands With Angela Merkel

Donald Trump has apparently refused to shake Angela Merkel's hand during a joint appearance at the White House. The pair held an awkward meeting that could help determine the future of the transatlantic alliance and shape the working relationship between two of the world's most powerful leaders. While the President greeted the German leader with a handshake upon her arrival at the White House, he appeared to ignore requests to do so as the pair sat together later in front of TV cameras.
