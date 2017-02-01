FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM Secret Scam Exposed

New World Order or NWO refers to the emergence of a totalitarian world government. The common theme in conspiracy theories about a New World Order is that a secretive power elite with a globalist agenda is conspiring to eventually rule the world through an authoritarian world government—which will replace sovereign nation-states—and an all-encompassing propaganda whose ideology hails the establishment of the New World Order as the culmination of history's progress. Many influential historical and contemporary figures have therefore been purported to be part of a cabal that operates through many front organizations to orchestrate significant political and financial events, ranging from causing systemic crises to pushing through controversial policies, at both national and international levels, as steps in an ongoing plot to achieve world domination.
Federal Reserve System—also known as the Federal Reserve or simply
the Fed—is the central banking system of the United States. It was
created on December 23, 1913, with the enactment of the Federal Reserve
Act in response to a series of financial panics (particularly the panic
of 1907) that showed the need for central control of the monetary system
if crises are to be avoided.[list 1] Over the years, events such as the
Great Depression in the 1930s and the Great Recession during the 2000s
led to the expansion of the roles and responsibilities of the Federal
Reserve System.
The U.S. Congress established three key
objectives for monetary policy in the Federal Reserve Act: maximizing
employment, stabilizing prices, and moderating long-term interest rates.
The first two objectives are sometimes referred to as the Federal
Reserve's dual mandate. Its duties have expanded over the years, and as
of 2009 also include supervising and regulating banks, maintaining the
stability of the financial system and providing financial services to
depository institutions, the U.S. government, and foreign official
institutions. The Fed conducts research into the economy and releases
numerous publications, such as the Beige Book.
Revelation 3:3
- Remember therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast,
and repent. If therefore thou shalt not watch, I will come on thee as a
thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee.
