FBI Director Denies any Trump Wiretapping Claims !

FBI Director James Comey ha said neither the agency nor the US Justice Department has evidence supporting President Donald Trump’s claim that he was wiretapped by his predecessor. Speaking at a congressional hearing, Comey added the FBI is investigating Russia’s alleged role in the 20-16 election and its potential ties with Trump.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment