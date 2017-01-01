FALSE FLAG ALERT | London Attack “Staged” to Distract from Obama Wiretap Scandal
I knew this from the earliest outset: FALSE FLAG! Their shy't's getting old. Wizard of Oz has been out for too long, but maybe the masses need a refresher.
It's very possible, also that afternoon there was a vote on whether the Scottish should have another vote to leave the uk so they could stay in the EU? This would make the scots think "maybe they should stay with the uk" It's possible.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Dylan Dog
Labels: FALSE FLAG ALERT
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment