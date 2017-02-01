GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
FAKE NEWS Vs. Real NEWS | How to Tell The Difference
Fake News VS Real News. How to tell the difference. The mainstream media has been caught red handed creating fake news websites complete with made up stories that were spread online and shared by millions of people on Facebook who had no idea they were reading and spreading Fake News. Darrin McBreen reporting from InfoWars.
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
