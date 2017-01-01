Economic Collapse 2017 -- Greek Employees Agree to Get Paid With Coupons

No Other Choice: Greek Employees Agree to Get Paid With Coupons
they, like us, have been getting paid with coupons for years. maybe these are better than FRED's debt notes.
In Greece, which currently has over one million unemployed citizens, firms have started paying workers in kind, mainly with supermarket coupons.
According to the latest unemployment statistics for the EU member states, prepared by Eurostat, the youth unemployment rate in Greece had remained at around 50 percent in the years 2013 to 2015, and there are no indications the situation may improve in the near future.
