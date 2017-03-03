GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Economic Armageddon Inevitable in 2017 Warns Peter Schiff
Peter Schiff Warns of an Economic Hurricane in 2017 In this video Peter Schiff explains the economic storm (hurricane) that is about to unfold in America. He has some strong recommendations which citizens should start doing NOW to prepare for this and to protect themselves going forward. Surprisingly, besides buying gold, Peter Schiff advises stockpiling up on "bullets." He believes that when the financial tsunami hits, bullets will be in short supply and will be traded as a commodity just like how cigarettes were traded in p.o.w. camps during world war 2. Yep, we will need God, Guns, Butter and Concealed Carry Permits....
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
