Dmitry Orlov: #Trump 's America Is Sleepwalking Towards A Nuclear Confrontation with Russia

Dmitry Orlov : #Trump, Financial Crisis and the New Cold War Russian-American author Dmitry Orlov discusses the new Trump presidency and what it may mean for the next stage of the Global Financial Crisis and the New
Following his cautionary analysis on the increasing tension between the US/NATO and Russia, Chris interview Dmitry Orlov this week about the potential likelihood for actual direct conflict to break out between the world powers.
Orlov was born and raised in Leningrad in the former Soviet Union and immigrated to the United States in the mid 70s, He has spent the past several decades traveling back and forth between the two countries, writing about the collapse of the Soviet Union and the many similarities he sees between that and the secular decline happening in the West. Orlov recently co-authored a stark warning with a number of other experts on Russia, concerned that the US is recklessly provoking a military confrontation it cannot win.
