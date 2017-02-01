GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Declassified Docs Show #CIA Not Only Attended But Spied on #Bilderberg for Years
please open mind discern this in all information declassified show CIA not only attended but spied on Bilderberg for years posted on the freethought project.com by John vibes a conference known as the Bilderberg meeting has developed an interesting reputation over the past half-century with millions of people around the world suspecting that global events like wars and financial policy shifts are planned at this annual event when this meeting is brought up in mainstream circles it is often disregarded as conspiracy theory but there has been significant evidence compiled by independent journalists over the events long history many people don't trust independent researchers because they have a bias towards the mainstream media should perhaps they will be more inclined to take a Declassified report from the CIA according to the classified documents unveiled by the agency the CIA has had its eye on the bilderberg group since just before its first meeting on May 21st 1954 Michael best of luck rock recently poured through the crest archives for references to Bilderberg and found a few interesting documents that point to the CIA's interest in the Bilderberg meetings one thing that is not exactly clear is the motive that the CIA had for documenting these meetings especially considering the fact that the CIA director at the time Allen Dulles was an associate of the Rockefeller dynasty who was mentioned by names in these documents also many conference attendees over the years have actually been employed by the CIA in the recently surface documents the name Paul melissa is mentioned as a member of the first bilderberg conference and just years later he was hired by the agency for years after the fist conference took place one member of the Bilderberg Group actually reached out to us personally to inform him about the meetings in may of nineteen fifty-eight Joseph Johnson of the Carnegie Endowment for international peace in the Bilderberg steering committee sent analysis summary of the issues discussed at Bilderberg of course these summaries were not released to the public but the letters about the summaries were released which at least give proof of the existence of Bilderberg although it does not give details of what takes place inside the next year johnson road dallas again about the bilderberg group but this time it was to discuss his own invitation confirming that long time CIA director allen dulles with himself involved in the secrete of meeting the next year johnson road dallas again about the bilderberg group but this time it was to discuss his own invitation confirming that long time CIA director allen dulles with himself involved in the secreted meeting jealous wrote back saying that although he was not able to attend this year that he had hoped to in the future although these documents only give a glimpse into the agency's relationship with the Bilderberg Group it does show a clear connection and friendly relations between the two several more mentions of Bilderberg appear in the agency's records but most of these mentions are in reference to appearances made by CIA agents and US presidents these documents are groundbreaking because for so long the US government and mainstream media have denied that these meetings even existed and now it is proven that at least one agency and multiple presidents had knowledge of these events
