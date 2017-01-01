David Icke on The London Terrorist Attack and The Hypocrisy of Western Governments
David Icke on the Hypocrisy of Western Governments Condemning Terrorism
David Icke talks about the Westminster attack from the scene of the revolution in Iceland from Alþingishús Parliament square
"the government" has chose to do some very evil things to people around the world...I mean hell, look what it does to its own citizens..false flag attacks..the infamous 911 the list goes on and on..
"The soldier's main enemy is not the opposing soldier, but his own commander." ~Ramman Kenoun
